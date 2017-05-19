Cochrane Representing Guernsey At FA Cup Final

Sam Cochrane is to represent Guernsey FC at the FA Cup final.

The club’s one of eight chosen to be honoured at the showpiece at Wembley, between Arsenal and Chelsea.

The footballer will be walking onto the pitch prior to the game, in front of 90,000 fans in the stadium and millions watching on TV:

“When I was asked to represent Guernsey Football Club at the FA Cup Final I was very shocked, but extremely grateful. To be given this opportunity and to be recognised for my contribution to the club by the Board of Directors is something I’m very proud of. The situation won’t really sink in till I’m ready to leave the island and make the trip to Wembley.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Guernsey to gain exposure at such an iconic football fixture, which is watched by millions all around the world, and I can’t thank everyone enough for asking me to represent the football club and Guernsey.”

The Green Lions have been nominated after their match with Thamesmead Town was the first outside of the UK, in the competition’s history.

Chairman, Mark Le Tissier, said:

“Bringing the iconic FA Cup competition to Guernsey was one of the aims of the club when it was formed in 2011, and to be able to bring the actual FA Cup itself to Guernsey as well was a fantastic opportunity for members of our community to be part of football history.

When Sam Cochrane walks out onto the pitch and is presented to a crowd of 90,000 supporters, and in front of millions of TV viewers around the world, I am sure I will have a tear in my eye. It will be a proud moment in our club’s history, and I am pleased that Sam was chosen by the Board, as he epitomises everything that we value about our club.

Sam was the first player to sign for Guernsey FC when the club was formed in 2011, and he ably captained the side for the next five seasons, leading us to two successive promotions in the club’s first two seasons. As well as scoring 11 goals, Sam has now made 179 appearances for the Green Lions, including leading the team to an FA Vase semi-final in 2012-2013. Sam is a respected leader on and off the pitch, and is an inspiration to young footballers in Guernsey.

The positive exposure for Guernsey as an island sporting destination will be immeasurable, although unfortunately sport tourism is not currently recognised or promoted by VisitGuernsey or the States of Guernsey, despite the great sporting facilities we have to offer here for a wide variety of sports, all of which are well organised, regulated and administered, and who would love to put events on in Guernsey and bring people to the island, instead of having to attend events in the UK or further afield.

Guernsey FC continues to present Guernsey in a positive way in the community and beyond, and I am extremely proud to be part of the GFC story.”

The news has also been welcomed by Guernsey FC Director, Nic Legg, in this heartwarming tweet: