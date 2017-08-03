Colleges Say Funding Is ‘Uncertain’

The Colleges in Guernsey are facing an uncertain future when it comes to funding.

Blanchelande, Elizabeth College and Ladies College have been unable to come to an agreement with Education, Sport and Culture, to keep the schools inclusive.

Without a realistic contribution from the States, the schools will only be available to families who can pay for them.

Spokesperson, Allister Langlois, says they’re in a difficult position:

“We have attempted to negotiate a contribution which is significantly lower than the amount the States granted to the colleges in the past but would still enable us to provide assisted places to those who would otherwise not be able to afford private school fees. Without a realistic contribution from ESC entry to the colleges will be restricted to those with the ability to pay – an alternative form of selection.

We are confident that the majority of States members recognise and appreciate the role that the colleges have to play in the future of secondary education and will want to support that financially.

We await the publication of ESC’s policy letter on future college funding and will respond once we have had the opportunity to review it thoroughly.”

EDUCATION, SPORT AND CULTURE COMMITTEE RESPONSE

In response, the Education, Sport and Culture Committee says it is disappointed that these concerns have been voiced publicly.

A spokesperson for the board released the following statement:

“The Committee for Education, Sport & Culture had advised the three Colleges that it was planning on publishing its proposals for the future funding of the Colleges on Monday 7th August.

It is planning on sticking to this timescale and is disappointed that the colleges have released this statement ahead of the publication of its Policy Letter.

Full details of the Committee’s reasons for the quantum of grant it is recommending are included in this report which it hopes will be debated and approved by the States at the end of September.

Committee president, Deputy Paul Le Pelley, says it’s important the Committee is able to finalise its policy letter and share it with States Members before its wider publication.”

