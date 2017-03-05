Colour Run Registration Open

Registration is now open for a Colour Fun Run in Guernsey.

It’s being run by Specsavers for this year’s Comic Relief and will see people running different distances through red powder.

Fay Dovey from Specsavers says it’s a great event.

“It’s a fun run that brings everyone together, to have a bit of fun, keep active, but also involves throwing lots of coloured powder at each other.”

She adds: “Last year one of the young enterprise teams put one together to raise money for their business that they set up, and it was a real success, so we thought we’d just build on that, and I don’t think there’s been any other since then in Guernsey so it’s quite a new thing.”

The event takes place on 19th March.

Tickets: £10 each and £20 for a family ticket (x2 adults and x1 child)

For more information, click here