Commodore Clipper Schedule Amended

Despite the weekend’s bad weather, Condor Ferries worked hard and rearranged its schedules to make sure six hundred people could still sail.

100 cars were also booked on yesterday’s return sailing from St Malo to Guernsey, via Jersey.

The Clipper was due to go into dry dock for some planned maintenance work but that was delayed so she could sail down to collect passengers who were unable to travel on the fast ferries because of the conditions.

However, the Commodore Clipper schedule has been amended today, as the boat only got into Portsmouth at 8.30am. A number of trips have been delayed and the Guernsey to Jersey departure at 5.20pm this afternoon has also been cancelled.

