Commonwealth Youth Games Team Revealed

We now know who’ll be representing Guernsey at the 6th Commonwealth Youth Games.

It’s in the Bahamas in July and will feature one thousand competitors from most of the 70 Commonwealth Countries, competing in nine sports.

Guernsey’s award winning bowler, Garry Collins is the team leader and he’ll be overseeing the whole team which includes Alastair Chalmers, Sophie Porter and Indi Gallagher for athletics – with Tom Druce as their Manager.

Sam Culverwell and Alex Van Katwyk will be cycling and Gary Wallbridge is their Manager while Tom Turner is representing us in tennis, managed by Patrick Ogier.

Tatiana Tostevin, Laura Le Cras and Orla Rabey have been chosen for swimming with Sara Parfit as Manager.