Commonwealth Youth Games Underway

The sporting action’s underway in the Bahamas at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

After Tuesday’s Opening Ceremony, competitors from Guernsey have been taking part in a number of sports already.

You can relive the Opening Ceremony and check out broadcasts of all the upcoming action at https://t.co/i4PxVA49n3 #BahamasCYG2017 pic.twitter.com/LvJTlVpJ4l — Commonwealth Games (@thecgf) July 19, 2017

However, it’s been a difficult start for some of our young sporting stars, but they remain optimistic.

Tom Turner suffered a straight sets defeat in his opening match in the tennis, but officials say he did well in very hot conditions.

Meanwhile, Sam Culverwell finished higher than riders from India, Scotland, the Isle of Man and New Zealand with his 11th place in the Cycling Time Trial.

There have already been a number of Guernsey records set in the swimming pool too, by the likes of Orla Rabey and Tatiana Tostevin.

The competition in the Caribbean continues today.