Community Awards Ceremony This Evening

The 2017 Community Awards will be handed out this evening.

They will be given to those groups and individuals who have made a difference in the islands over the last year.

The awards will include prizes for Charity of the Year, Organising Committee of the Year and Fundraising Team of the Year,

There is a Youth Award and the ‘Outstanding Individual’ will be honoured too.

The winners have been chosen by a panel of judges, including Chairman Andrew Ozanne.

All of the shortlisted nominees will be at St James for the Awards Ceremony from later on this afternoon.

