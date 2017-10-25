Community Awards Nominees Announced

With just under a week to go until the annual ceremony, the nominees for this year’s Community Awards have been announced.

Seven awards are up for grabs in total – and they’ll all be given out at this year’s ceremony on Tuesday 31st October at St James.

There are three nominees for the main prize of Charity of the Year, including the Guernsey Employment Trust, Les Cotils and Citizens Advice Guernsey.

Bill Gardiner, Sandra Robilliard, Jurat Stephen Jones and the Reverend Richard Bellinger are all in contention for the Outstanding Individual Achievement award.

The Guernsey Parkrun Organising Committee, the Guernsey Literary Festival and the Saffery Rotary Walk are all nomianted for the Organising Committee of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Fundraising Team of the Year includes the St Peter Port Christmas Lights appeal, the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry Charitable Trust and Warren Mauger and Phillip Smith – who took on their special This is EPIC challenge earlier this year.

State Street Guernsey, Northern Trust and the Channel Islands Co-Op are all shortlisted in the Corporate Social Responsibility category.

In the Innovation Award category, Headway Guernsey, ECOF Bright Beginnings and the St Andrew’s Floral Group are the nominees.

Katie Sheppard, Sarah Kirby and Macie Ceillam are all up for the Youth Award.

