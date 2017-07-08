Community Coastal Clean Up Starts

Your help is needed to clean Guernsey’s beaches this weekend and next.

Organised groups are meeting across the island to collect rubbish and fishing debris.

The coastal clean up has been organised by Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services and will be held on the 8th and 9th July and 15th and 16th July. It’s to get the island looking spic and span ahead of the school summer holidays.

Families, companies, schools, voluntary organisations and individuals are all getting involved by helping to clean up litter from their favourite piece of coastline. You can choose to clean beaches or coastal grasslands – all that’s needed are ‘sturdy gloves to protect fingers and plastic sacks for the rubbish‘.

A spokesperson for Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services said:

‘In previous years the Coastal Clean Up campaign has proved very successful and we have been very pleased by the number of people who volunteered to clean a beach. Each tide brings in litter consisting of plastic, polystyrene and fishing litter, and we hope that many people will want to get involved again this year to keep Guernsey’s beautiful beaches at their best. Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services are also aware that there are a number of individuals who regularly pick up litter from our beaches, and would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their ongoing effort to keep our beaches clean and protect our wildlife.’

If you would like to get involved, email Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services – aclms@gov.gg – or telephone 234567.