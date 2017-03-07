Community Foundation Stands By Complaint

The Guernsey Community Foundation continues to stand behind its complaint to the States’ Code of Conduct Panel.

The announcement comes despite the three politicians involved all being cleared of any wrongdoing.

Complaints made against Deputies Paul Le Pelley, Mary Lowe and Lyndon Trott were all thrown out last week.

The Foundation originally lodged its complaints after comments were allegedly made about Deputy Marc Leadbeater’s ability to do his job because of his disabled son.

It says it wanted to ensure discrimination of any kind does not exist in a public office.

The Foundation has since reviewed the information it received from a statement from Deputy Marc Leadbeater and an independent witness and says it was correct to support the politician.

Chair, Wayne Bulpitt, believes his organisation’s intentions have always been right, but he says he can’t go into too much detail until he gets the full response from the Code of Conduct Panel:

“From the initial reports of the comments alleged to have been made about Deputy Marc Leadbeater’s ability to serve as a committee member because of his disabled son, the Foundation has been keen to ensure that such discrimination doesn’t exist in public office.

We very much wished to address our concerns in private, writing to the President of Policy and Resources to ask that they seek clarification. Unfortunately this wasn’t successful, however Deputy Leadbeater did agree that the statement he provided to the inquiry could be provided to us. He subsequently agreed that it could be given to the Panel.

This statement and other information, including an independent witness that we were made aware of, gave us a significant level of concern and was sufficient for us to conclude that a complaint to the Conduct Panel was appropriate. This was the only option available to us in order to have this matter investigated, having tried to do so discreetly without success.

Having again reviewed the information supplied to us in light of the Conduct Panel Chair’s decision, we continue to believe that it was right to support Deputy Leadbeater, the Guernsey Disability Alliance and its members to seek clarification on the comments made and to ensure that such discrimination doesn’t exist in public office.”