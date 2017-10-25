More Companies Moving To Guernsey

More companies are moving to Guernsey, according to the latest stats.

23 migrated to the island during the third quarter of this year, with only four leaving.

Overall the net migration of companies to Guernsey in 2017 stands at 36, building on positive results last year.

Most companies migrating to Guernsey in Q3 came from Panama and BVI, but there were also migrations from the Bahamas, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Liberia and Luxembourg.

Guernsey Finance’s Chief Executive, Dominic Wheatley, said:

“We are very pleased to see such positive figures but not surprised given the standards on offer in Guernsey.”

“The island has been a real beneficiary of a ‘flight-to-quality’ and this is something we are confident will continue thanks to the stability of the island’s business environment and quality of service companies experience in migrating here.”

Alan Bougourd, Registrar at the Guernsey Registry, said:

“We are continuing to see migrations from a wide range of jurisdictions including the EU, Central America, the Caribbean and British Crown Dependencies, with companies seeking the stability and quality of service on offer in Guernsey.”