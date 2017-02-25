Compassionate Fares Scheme Announced

Cheaper flights are going to be made available to passengers travelling following a bereavement or family emergency.

Aurigny’s announced its compassionate fares scheme will be launching on Wednesday, to provide support when we most need it.

Booking urgent travel at the last minute can prove difficult, so the States-owned airline says it wants to help.

The compassionate and flexible fares will cap a one way flight between Guernsey and Alderney and the UK at £75 – with the price going up to £105 if you’re travelling to the UK from Alderney via Guernsey.

Meanwhile, the flexibility element will allow us to receive a voucher, put money towards a new ticket or apply for a refund, if needed.

Penalties for changing your ticket for your return journeys will also be scrapped – providing seats are available.

Commercial Director, Malcolm Coupar, said Aurigny was one of only a small number of airlines to launch such a scheme and the first in the Channel Islands.

He said they had first seen this type of service being provided by the Scottish regional airline Loganair and wanted to offer something similar to people here:

“We know people can face high fares when booking last-minute flights for family emergencies, and we hope this service will make a real difference at what is such a difficult time. This will always be an incredibly stressful period in anyone’s life and we would like to do whatever we can to help support them and make it as easy as possible.

We are confident this service can provide enormous support, during a time when people really need it most. It is part of our ongoing efforts to try to improve how we serve our customers.”