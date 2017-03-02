Complaints Against Three Deputies Dismissed

The Code of Conduct Complaints lodged against three Guernsey deputies have been dismissed.

The new panel has been considering the complaints made by the Guernsey Disability Alliance and the Guernsey Community Foundation against Deputie Mary Lowe, Lyndon Trott and Paul Le Pelley since it was appointed earlier this week.

The chair, Judith Beaugeard, says she isn’t satisfied there is any evidence to support the complaints and she has dismissed all of them.

The Bailiff’s Chambers released this statement: