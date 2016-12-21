Concerns Over Reinstated Fisheries Agreement

Fishermen have concerns over the reinstated Fisheries Management Agreement.

It’s been reinstated but with stricter regulations including new quotas for larger boats which are more than ten metres long.

The President of the Committee for Economic Development, Deputy Peter Ferbrache says talks are ongoing to try and protect their interests:

“It is a serious concern to fishermen as it is their livelihoods, so these quotas could affect how they work. We’re trying to resolve previous disputes – we’re not there yet but we’ve still go to negotiate with DEFRA about vessels which are under ten metres.”

Deputy Peter Ferbrache knows some people are worried about what the future will bring – but he isn’t hugely concerned:

“Deputy Barry Paint thinks the sector will shrink – I’m not saying it will, I don’t think he will be right. We’ve already had some casualties locally, but I do think the industry here will be strong in the future.”