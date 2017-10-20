Concerns Surrounding Douzaine Elections

There may not be enough people to run contested elections in Guernsey’s parishes next month.

A number of douzaine roles are up for election across the island.

In St Peter Port there are seven seats available but only two people nominated so far.

Senior Constable Dennis Le Moignan hopes more people will come forward before Monday’s 4pm deadline:

“It’s a very important role and it’s very interesting – all sorts of things crop up. There’s a lot for people to think about, so it’s definitely a very interesting thing to do.”

Mr Le Moignan says they have seven seats to fill and no where near enough candidates:

“It doesn’t take up a lot of time. One meeting once a month for the main douzaine, but then if you are on another committee, they meet every once in a while. It’s certainly not a big pressure on your time.

“As of yet we’ve only had two papers returned, so we desperately need people to come forward. It’s a worrying situation.”