Condor: 97% Of Services Sailed In January

Figures from Condor highlight continued reliability from the service.

The latest key performance figures have been released, showing 97% of all scheduled crossings operated last month.

That is a slight drop from December when 99% of scheduled trips sailed.

The company’s latest customer satisfaction rating is 6.7 out of 10 – down from 6.9.

Paul Luxon, CEO, said: “We have experienced some very bad weather since the turn of the year and these excellent figures illustrate how robust our operations are in such circumstances.”

“As we have seen lately when fog blights the Islands, the airports are sometimes unable to function.

“During rough weather, our conventional ferries still operate in most conditions plus our high speed ships can be quickly and effectively deployed.”

The figures can be viewed online here