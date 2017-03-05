Condor Cancelled Due To Weather

Tomorrow’s Condor Liberation service has been cancelled due to bad weather.

Wave heights and wind speeds are predicted to exceed the legal limits for sailing.

Passengers are to be offered to travel on the Commodore Clipper, to transfer to the next available service, or to cancel for a full refund.

There’s more information here.

Cancelled Service – Monday 7th March

09:15 Poole to Guernsey

12:45 Guernsey to Jersey

14:45 Jersey to Guernsey

16:25 Guernsey to Guernsey

An additional Liberation service will be offered on Tuesday 7th March, to accommodate affected passengers.

It comes as Jersey Met has issued an Orange Wind Warning, meaning that islanders should “remain vigilant”.

Gale Force 9 winds are forecast, with gusts of up to 55mph expected.



Meanwhile, a Yellow Thunderstorm warning has also been issued.

Forecasters say “isolated thunderstorms” are expected to affect the islands for the rest of the day.