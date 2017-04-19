Condor Issues Liberation Apology

An apology has been issued to passengers affected by technical problems on the Condor Liberation at Easter.

Many planned day trips and longer stays were disrupted as the vessel suffered issues with its engines.

The ferry firm’s said it is sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused – and has confirmed services are now running as planned.

Some of those affected were given food vouchers or offered refunds and alternative travel plans.

In a statement, Condor’s CEO, Paul Luxon, said:

“Clearly, we are disappointed that travel for islanders and visitors was affected over the Easter weekend and do apologise for this. The combination of tides and duty hour constraints meant we were not able to catch up until Monday and I would thank passengers for their patience.”