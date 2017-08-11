Condor Not Entirely To Blame For Freak Wave

An investigation into an incident at La Valette Bathing Pools has been completed and the results are now available to the public. It follows a number of young people being injured by a large wave last month.

On the 8th July Guernsey Police and St John Ambulance were called to the Bathing Pools after reports of a number of injured people. A large wave had thrown swimmers onto the rocks and four ambulances took five young people to A&E.

It was alleged at the time that the passing Condor Liberation was to blame and the Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents deemed an investigation necessary. It was carried out by the Guernsey Harbour Master, Chad Murray.

After assessing weather conditions, boat positions and activity at the pools the following conclusions have been made:

Due to benign weather conditions it’s highly likely activity in the water from various ships caused the wave.

There was a high volume of vessels active at the time.

The pool was being used by people purposely jumping into swell.

The Condor Liberation deviated from its usual route leading to a wave of approximately 60cm.

The wave from Condor was compounded by three other vessels including the Trident V.

Railing and safety measures at the pool do not seem to be effective and people have used them to jump into the water before.

It has been said that Condor cannot take all the blame for what happened in July.

The Harbour Master has now listed a number of recommendations and actions to be undertaken following the findings of the investigation.





Approach procedures for high speed craft have been amended.

New warning signs have been fitted.

CCTV will be used to monitor activity at the pools during the arrival and departure of high speed vessels.

Users of the pools should heed warning signs and a warning system is being looked into.

Condor has welcomed the report and has released the following statement:

‘CONDOR Ferries welcomes the publication of the report into the incident at La Vallette Bathing Pools in early July and notes the conclusions reached by the Guernsey Harbourmaster that other vessel movements (both commercial and leisure) are considered to have contributed to the incident.

These findings align closely with those of our internal report and we have cooperated fully with all requests for information from the Guernsey Harbours’ team.

Condor has already implemented all the recommended changes to approach procedures for its High Speed Craft into St Peter Port.

We are obviously very pleased that the youngsters who were affected by the incident are making a speedy recovery and pass on our best wishes to them for the future.’