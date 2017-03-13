Condor ‘Not For Sale’

Condor Ferries is not being sold. The CEO of Condor has dismissed comments made by Deputy Peter Ferbrache following last week’s Scrutiny Committee public hearing.

The President of the Committee for Economic Development alluded to the fact that the ferry firm could be sold on.

Paul Luxon says that is absolutely not the case.

‘We are working incredibly hard and closely with Deputy Ferbrache’s committee. I see him often and he certainly has my numbers. I’ve got no idea where the comments came from, or why, but I just need top refute them and say they inaccurate.’

He’s disappointed with the politicians comments.

‘As CEO, I should know. I know that we’re not for sale, Condor’s not for sale, Condor isn’t in a sale process and there are no plans to sell Condor. These sorts of comments can be unhelpful because it can generate uncertainty when we’re really focusing on trying to improve.’