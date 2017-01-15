Condor Reschedules Some Services Due To Weather

Some fast ferry sailings between the UK and the Channel Islands are due to resume today.

Condor had to cancel its planned sailings for Friday and Saturday as stormy conditions affected local transport links.

However, there are some changes and cancellations to some Liberation sailings due to the bad weather forecasts.

The ferry company has released this statement in relation to Liberation sailing changes:

”After further monitoring of the weather conditions for Sunday 15th January 2017, wind speeds continue to be outside of the safe operating limits for high speed crafts in St Malo port, with wind gusts exceeding 32 knots.

”This has been further compounded by high water and a tide of 11 metres resulting in a lack of shelter from incoming winds from a North Westerly direction.

”As a result and after liaising with the Master it has been necessary to cancel the JSY-STM and STM-JSY calls for Sunday 15th January, Liberation will now terminate in Jersey.

”It is anticipated that conditions will improve for Monday 16th January, and Liberation will resume her service as scheduled.”

The Liberation will now operate to the following schedule:

From Poole to Guernsey

Planned Times: Departure 12:45 Arrival 15:45

Rescheduled Times: Departure 12:45 Arrival 15:45 From Guernsey to Jersey

Planned Times: Departure 16:20 Arrival 17:20

Rescheduled Times: Departure 16:20 Arrival 17:20 From Jersey to St Malo

Planned Times: Departure 18:00 Arrival 20:20

Rescheduled Times: Departure CXXL Arrival CXXL From St Malo to Jersey

Planned Times: Departure 20:55 Arrival 21:05

Rescheduled Times: Departure CXXL Arrival CXXL