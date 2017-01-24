Condor Stats Up During 2016

Condor Ferries was more reliable and punctual last year than it was in 2015 – according to a company report.

Almost 98% of scheduled sailings operated, with 85% docking within 30 minutes of its scheduled time.

Both of those figures are a slight improvement on the previous year.

The ferry firm says the stats demonstrate its ability to quickly adapt to changing weather conditions with minimal disruptions.

In a separate report previously released, customer satisfaction also improved to 6.9 out of 10 compared to 5.2 in 2015.

Condor Ferries CEO, Paul Luxon, says the figures are pleasing:

“By making this performance data public, I would like everyone to recognise that we are all dedicated to providing year round, robust sea connections and this is certainly paying dividends in terms of our punctuality and reliability.

Inclement weather can always affect travel in the islands, both at sea and air, but we have shown we are quick to react and adapt our services, illustrated only last weekend when an additional service was scheduled to St Malo to ensure passengers reached their destination with minimal disruption.”