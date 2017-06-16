Conservation Award Winners Announced

The Alderney Bird Observatory say they’re delighted to have been honoured with a prestigious award.

The organisation’s been named the overall winner of the Insurance Corporation Conservation awards.

Cathy Hanlon represented the ABO during yesterday’s ceremony at Les Cotils:

“To receive this on behalf of everybody that’s put in so much hard work is fantastic. Everybody’s put boots on the ground, inputted data and done so well.”

Mandy Hunt, Managing Director from Insurance Corporation, says awarding the top prize of £1,500 to the Alderney Bird Observatory was a unanimous decision:

“Alderney is an incredible place to view a wide variety of birds, especially sea birds. It is also one of the least well studied so the observatory is a much-needed resource. The island sits on several major flyways and sees large numbers of birds from Britain and the Continent. Alderney can make an important contribution to scientific studies of bird populations and provide data to help protect them. We feel this is an extremely worthy project and a well-deserved winner of our funding.”

You can see a full winners below:

And the winners of @InsCorpCI Conservation Awards are…..the Alderney Bird Observatory! pic.twitter.com/CQak4L1tK3 — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 15, 2017

Best Education Project goes to @AlderneyWT for their LIVE education project — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 15, 2017

The Young Conservationists of the Year award goes to the 3rd Guernsey Scouts Group @islandfm @InsCorpCI — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 15, 2017

Highly Commended Certificates have been awarded to:

The Alderney Wildlife Trust for their Seabird Monitoring Project

Charles Hurford for the Orchard Project at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital

Joyce & Mike Hardy for the Marette de Haute Vinery Project

Enzo Crowson for his continued interest in conservation with this bug hotel extension.

They will all receive a bird box kindly donated by the RSPB.