Construction Award Winners Celebrate

Geomarine was the big winner at the 2017 Guernsey Construction Awards.

Staff from the firm won three of the seven prizes with Tim Kaines being named ‘Aspiring star’, Ben Colley winning the Health and Safety Prize and Jenny Giles was named the ‘Industry Professional of the Year’.

Other winners included Guernsey Electricity, Watts & Co, Mawson Collins, Rh Gaudion,

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Adrian Ashman. His son accepted the award on his behalf as he was away.

It was the third year the event has been run, organised by Collaborate Communications in conjunction with the Construction Industry Forum.

The Chair of the CIF, Tim Guilbert, spoke to the 320 industry professionals and guests gathered, to describe the successes the industry has enjoyed over the last year as well as its struggles. He said there is much to celebrate.

Mr Guilbert also spoke about the ‘Considerate Contractors’ scheme which CIF is introducing into Guernsey. It offers opportunities to learn from, and be compared with, construction sites throughout the UK with an independent off island assessor visiting local sites.

The industry professionals gathered were told about the new 2018 membership model the Construction Industry Forum is introducing. It will be based on only a £10 single membership fee and a Corporate offering of £50. Other events are planned to generate income too.

The ceremony at Beau Sejour was hosted by Jenny Kendall Tobias with comedian Lucy Porter providing the entertainment.

There was a charity collection for the Construction Industry Forum’s chosen charity with a goal scoring competition.

Guernsey FC’s reserve goalkeeper, Jordan Kelly, was saving penalties in a knock out style competition until carpenter Karl Rang won.

The award winners were:

Health & Safety Award – Ben Colley, Geomarine

Judges comments for winner – Exceptional work being done by Ben to keep on top of H&S

on a daily basis. Ben looks for ways to achieve tasks in a safe environment and is an ambassador for H&S. Inspirational personal and born leader. Continuously meets the brief and goes above and beyond.

Rising Star – Tim Kaines, Geomarine

Judges comments for winner – His work in education tipped it. Tim came out on top with his team-playing attitude. Willing to learn new skills. He is a problem-solver, committed and multi-skilled.

Engineering Project of the Year – Guernsey Electricity Engine 3D Project

Judges comments overall for winner – 3D Project Guernsey Electricity best local impact. There were a number of natural, contextual to scale challenges. It is an unrivalled project on a major scale for the island.

Property Agent of the year – joint winners: Watts & Co and Mawson Collins

Judges comments overall for winner – Watts & Co and Mawson Collins both highly regarded companies within their fields. Praise to Watts & Co for continued growth and identifying gap in market when launched which has allowed their business to go strength to strength. Mawson Collins is a reputable company with traditional values, committed, quality but efficiency.

Construction Professional of the year – Jenny Giles, Geomarine

Judges comments overall for winner – Superb role model, working on many projects in her own time, and supporting the upcoming generation(s), credit to the profession, promotes knowledge through ongoing education. Young female within a male led industry, embraces latest technology.

Industry supplier of the year – RH Gaudion

Judges comments overall for winner – In depth knowledge across a vast amount of products, family run business. Friendly supportive service they offer to all independent customers and businesses.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Adrian Ashman