Construction Awards Headliner Confirmed

The Guernsey Construction Awards will be back later this year – with a TV comedienne already confirmed as the entertainment.

Lucy Porter will be the headline act when the awards are handed out at Beau Sejour in November. She is a regular face and voice on TV and radio panel shows.

This year’s Guernsey Construction Awards will also see three new categories:

Property Agent of the Year

Industry Supplier of the Year

Innovation Award for the Best New Product or Service

Co-founder of the Guernsey Construction Awards, Tim Guilbert, said:

“In a relatively short period of time, our organising team has built a reputation for an annual awards that combines the celebrations around success and achievement for the category winners with entertainment from headline acts. We are especially pleased to have secured Lucy for the evening, thanks to the support of Ogier.

There is much to celebrate about the property and construction industry in Guernsey as new projects bring a built vibrancy to our skyline that mirrors the positive economic outlook. The Awards seek to reward that excellence.”

You can book your tickets now by clicking here.