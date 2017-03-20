Construction Forum Looking For Members

The Guernsey Construction Industry Forum has undergone a massive revamp and is looking for new members.

Following the retirement of its previous chairman, the new steering group has been telling heads of industry its plans for the future.

An event at the Performing Arts Centre last week aimed at relaunching the forum locally.

The forum acts as a middle man between construction firms in Guernsey and the States.

Chartered Building Manager, Tim Guilbert, says more people in Guernsey need to know of the work being done:

“Historically it was very much focused on the communication between the industry and the States, but that’s changed now. We’re instead launching a much more inclusive group.

We want to make sure that everyone knows about the group within the industry. There are some important topics that need covering including education and ongoing professional development.”