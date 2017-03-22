Controversial Plans Approved

A residential home built into the hills in St Peter Port will be redeveloped and extended.

Le Platon Residential Home has been granted planning permission despite some opposition from neighbours.

Planning Officers have also today agreed the Extension Vineries on Route Militaire can have a change of use from agriculture to storage and distribution with conditions.

Following this morning’s Open Planning Meeting, multi million pound changes will be made at Le Platon Residential Care Home. Among the work which has now been approved will be the demolition of an existing flat roof extension, which will be replaced by a one, two and three storey extension. That will provide new accomodation facilities as well as a courtyard. Carpark and access arrangements will also have to change.

It is a protected building and it also lies in a congested part of St Peter Port, which is accessed by narrow streets. A number of neighbours and nearby residents had protested against the redevelopment, with a previous planning meeting having to be called off when tempers flared.

This morning the discussions were a bit calmer, but the objections against the re-development of the home in central St Peter Port remain as passionate. Those opposing the development said traffic problems and the building’s overbearing presence should have convinced the Development & Planning Authority to vote against the plans.

But, the five board members gave a unanimous thumbs up, saying the developers have addressed their previous concerns.

A second Open Planning Meeting held this morning agreed to a change of use for a vinery site.

The owners of the Extension Vineries on Route Militaire had asked for a change of use from agriculture to storage and distribution.

That has been agreed, with some conditions attached.

Concerns were raised by neighbours and near by residents who said they are worried there’ll be more vehicles in the area, which they think will create safety problems. However, the planners and politicians felt any concerns were addressed enough for them to agree to the change of use.