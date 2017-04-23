Controversy Mars Fed Cup Tie

Heather Watson is due to take part in her second match, in what’s proved to be a controversial Fed Cup tie for Great Britain.

Romania captain Ilie Nastase has been banned for the rest of the tie, after he was sent off yesterday for being abusive.

Heather lost to Simona Halep in the opening match of the play-off yesterday:

The British Number Two is due to face Irina-Camelia Begu later.

World number seven, Johanna Konta is taking part in the third match. She ended up in tears during the trouble in her match yesterday:

“It kind of snowballed quite frankly. Once you promote bad language like that, some people think it is okay, but it got out of hand.”

The GB captain, Anne Keothavong, says it’s something that should never have happened:

“It is language that is not appropriate to use to another human. It is not why we’ve come here this weekend, we’ve come to play a competitive match with Romania in a fair environment.”