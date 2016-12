Court Appearance For Rape & Indecency Charge

A 30 year old man, charged with rape and gross indecency against a young girl is due back in court today.

Guernsey’s Royal Court has the case listed for this afternoon for a ‘plea and directions hearing’.

At his last court appearance last month the court was warned he may not be fit to make a plea though.

He has been remanded in custody since he was charged earlier this year.