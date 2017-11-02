Crack Down On Coastal Car Selling

There is going to be a crack down on cars being sold from Guernsey’s coastal car parks.

Jokey signs are going to be put up in some of them, while the one opposite Vale Castle will be made a disc zone.

Car parks at Vazon and Cobo are often busy with vehicles for sale but now signs are going up there saying things like “we already have enough wrecks so we don’t need yours” and “buyer beware – don’t waste your money!”.

The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure says it did consider making all coastal car parks disc zones but that would have a negative impact on beach goers so it decided to go with the signs instead.

However, the land opposite Vale Castle is going to be made a 23-hour approved parking place to stop people leaving any cars there for a long period of time.

You can take a look at one of the special posters below.

POLITICIAN BACKS NEW POSTER CAMPAIGN

Deputy Mark Dorey, Vice President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, said:

“This matter has been considered carefully. One option we looked at was whether we should make all of these car parks disc zones. However, that is not an attractive look, it is additional cost to the public and, most importantly, it would likely have a negative impact on the thousands of people that use these car parks to spend time at the beach.

“We don’t want people having to worry about setting a parking clock when going surfing or to play with their children on the beach. In Guernsey, the beach is a way of life and is about relaxing.

“The approach we are taking is proportionate at this stage, seeking to use the signs to further raise awareness for both sellers and any potential buyer. Every car bought after being advertised in this way further encourages sellers. Introducing parking controls would be a potential next step and we are hopeful that with public support we do not need to do that.

“The area at Vale Castle car park will be made a 23-hour disc zone to combat the habit of a few individuals leaving their vehicles in the car park for extended periods of time. This issue has blighted the area for long enough so action was needed.”

