Crash Inquest Opens & Adjourns

The bodies of two young people involved in a fatal car crash have been released to their families.

27 year old Stuart Moorat and 25 year old Georgine Le Prevost both died on the Friday 21st July in a car crash at Perelle.

The enquiry into their deaths opened yesterday afternoon, in an inquest hearing at Guernsey’s Magistrate’s Court.

Post mortems have now determined that Stuart died of head injuries and Georgina as a result of her seatbelt.

The case has now been adjourned until a future date which has not yet been set, while police toxicology reports and vehicle examinations continue to take place.

Meanwhile, it’s been announced that Georgina Le Prevost’s funeral will be held at St Martin’s Church on Monday.

The service will begin at 1pm and there will be parking courtesy of St Martin’s Primary and the St Martin’s Community Centre.

Speakers will be placed outside for people who can’t make it into the church.