Crash Inquests To Open On Friday

The inquests into the deaths of a boyfriend and girlfriend in a crash at Perelle are to open on Friday afternoon.

25 year old Georgina Le Prevost and 27 year old Stuart Moorat died, after their vehicle veered off the Coast Road on the night of Friday 21st July.

Guernsey Police say they had left a wedding reception and were heading home, when the accident took place on the Perelle Coast Road.

Post mortem exams have already taken place – and a number of tributes have been paid to the couple both at the scene and on social media.

The inquest is being held to work out how they both died. The hearing is due to take place at Guernsey Magistrate’s Court.