Crash Puts Motorcyclist In Hospital

A motorcyclist has been recovering in hospital after a crash in St Peter Port.

Emergency services were called to Queens Road Surgery to help at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The person on the bike did require medical treatment and was taken to hospital for further assessment.

However we’re told their injuries weren’t serious in nature.

Those on duty also had to deal with another crash in the Castel and an oil spill on the West Coast – in a busy day of incidents.