Creche Closing At Beau Sejour

The Beau Sejour Creche is going to be closed – and a wider Healthy Lifestyle service introduced at the leisure centre.

Enhanced facilities are being set up to offer easier access to health and fitness staff for those referred by medical professionals.

That means the creche service – which Beau Sejour says is under used and over subsidised – has to be scrapped.

Despite efforts to save the facility last time it was threatened with closure, Beau Sejour says it is still heavily subsidised with as few as 20 customers using it twice a month.

The area which used to be used by the Creche will now be converted into a new Healthy Lifestyle Centre with consultation rooms.

It’s thought improving the Healthy Lifestyle service will help cut down on the detrimental impact of inactive lifestyles.

Deputy Carl Meerveld, Vice President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

“Referrals for our LifeFit Exercise on Referral programme increased by 28% during 2016. This, along with an increase in other rehabilitation and active lifestyle programmes, and a significant decrease in demand for other services, means we have decided to look at the best way to use our floor space in response to community needs and demands.

Unfortunately, the low and declining numbers using the service has meant that we are not demonstrating value for money for the taxpayer. By using this area more effectively for services that are increasingly in demand, we have the opportunity to increase the long-term benefit to the Island’s health and wellbeing through the provision of further healthy lifestyle opportunities for all.”

Sam Herridge, Head of Recreation Services, said:

“We currently have around 20 customers who use the crèche service on average more than twice a month, and this usage looks set to be decreasing year after year. Despite numerous attempts to increase footfall to this service, including increased marketing and introducing significantly reduced charges last year, the tax payer is having to significantly subsidise the use of the crèche for a very small number of users.”

Emma Kinder, LifeFit Manager, says:

“The new Healthy Lifestyle Centre will really give us an opportunity to expand our provision across service areas, and to provide the opportunity for all customers to benefit from being seen in a non-clinical setting. We are working closely with our colleagues in Health and Social Care to ensure the new facility is able to cater as much as possible for the increasing demand. The results of inactive lifestyles are beginning to place a huge strain on health services Worldwide, and we’re keen to help out as much as possible by working in partnership to provide opportunities for clients to experience the many benefits of keeping active.”

