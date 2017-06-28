Credit Suisse Sets Staff Charity Challenge

More than one hundred employees are taking part in a huge charity challenge organised by Credit Suisse this week.

Two teams of staff have been training for an all day triathlon on Friday, between 5am and 5pm, including a swim across Havelet, a bike ride up and down the Val de Terres and a run between the Aquarium and Castle Cornet.

They’ve already raised more than £10,000 for the children’s ward at the PEH.

Named the Hel(l)vetia Challenge after Credit Suisse’s offices in St Peter Port, it will involve more than one hundred of the firm’s staff as well as support physically and financially from other firms and groups including Babbe, Recarta, C5 Alliance, Offshore, Cooper Brouard, The International Stock Exchange and The Ivy Trust.

The challenge will see two teams taking on the day-long triathlon:

Team Awesome will be made up of 100 Credit Suisse employees and representatives of the event sponsors and businesses. Starting at 5am team members will individually take on either a 500m sea swim in Havelet Bay, a 1.5km cycle up and down the Val des Terres or a 2.25km run from Havelet to the Aquarium and back along to the slip below Castle Cornet. They will aim to do 25 full laps between them by the end of the day.

Team B is made up of just five people with two support members, including Credit Suisse Channel Islands CEO Paul Annegarn and Guernsey Rugby stars Cameron Craine and Dan Hill, who both work for Credit Suisse’s neighbours The International Stock Exchange. Each member of Team B will do the full triathlon route in rotation with one person doing the swim and then the bike and then the run. The swim leg will start every 30 minutes from 5am with the last rotation setting off at 5pm.

The event has already raised more than £10,000 for Credit Suisse’s chosen charity, The Friends of Frossard Ward. All of the money raised is going towards the planned transformation of a neglected garden, to create a usable outdoor space for patients and their families. The plans include play equipment for younger children and a seating area for teenagers and parents and will cost around £35,000 in total.

To sponsor Team Awesome or Team B go to the group’s Just Giving page.

Motorists and passers-by are asked to be aware of traffic arrangements in the area around Castle Cornet, Havelet, La Vallette and La Val de Terres on Friday 30th June while the challenge is taking place.