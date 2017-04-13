Criminal Damage To Hockey Club Pitch

G uernsey Police are looking to talk to anyone who might know about the criminal damage done to the Guernsey Hockey Club in Footes Lane.

Between 3.30pm and 6pm on Monday 27th March the astro-turf was seriously marked by cigarette burns. A group of young people were seen there around that time playing football. Due to the holes in its surface the pitch is now prone to further damage.

We spoke to the CEO of the club, Peter Stahelin, who said it’s a very frustrating situation:

‘Although they’re not as extensive as previous burns we’ve had, they have still damaged the pitch. It’s the general incident of lack of care and lack of knowledge about facilities that is most concerning.’

‘It was immediately after (they were seen) because they were seen dragging our dug outs into the middle of the pitch, sitting in the overturned dug out like some sort of den, and when people went out to ask them to leave they realised that they were smoking.’

‘I’m despairing of how people can do something like this. It’s just incomprehensible to me that people don’t understand that cigarettes, lighter fuel, anything like that, will damage the surface.’

‘The pitch is perfectly safe to use and there’s no risk to players. We’ve repeated our advice to players and our staff however, that if they see anybody abusing or misusing the pitch in anyway, they should notify other members of staff and the board.’

If you have any information at all you’re asked to contact PS141 Laura Furby at Guernsey Police – 725111. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.