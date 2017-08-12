Crowds Go Quackers At The Harbour Carnival

Crowds have gathered in Town to celebrate another Harbour Carnival.

The iconic man-powered flight and dinghy and mini duck races all made their return at St Peter Port Harbour last night.

Many braved the rain to pack out the walkways surrounding the action – and there was also a number of food and drink vans, stalls and performances dotted around Town.

The Seafront closed to traffic from 4.30pm on Friday afternoon, which did lead to some delays on the island’s roads, but generally people were happy to be celebrating and enjoying what’s become an annual event.

We were there as hosts throughout the evening, with some very happy competitors and spectators joining us too!

These people say the organisers should be proud of the event’s success: