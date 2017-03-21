Cruise Liner Season Gets Underway

Parking arrangements are changing in St Peter Port as the cruise liner season gets underway.

With the first ship, the Aidavita, due to dock outside St Peter Port Harbour today, more than 1200 passengers could come ashore.

To accommodate them, the arrangements for small and two hour parking spaces at the eastern end of the Albert Pier will be changing.

The parking on the Red Light Arm will also be suspended during scheduled visits.

Extra spaces will be provided on the South Esplanade and Castle Emplacement.