Cruise Parking Changes Ahead

There will be changes in town next week – ahead of the cruise liner season.

Special parking arrangements will be introduced, as the first cruise ship is due to dock off St Peter Port Harbour on Tuesday.

Thousands of passengers expected to visit the island over the next few months.

To accommodate them, the arrangements for small and two hour parking spaces at the eastern end of the Albert Pier will be changing.

Parking on the Red Light Arm will also be suspended during scheduled visits, as the area will be used for queueing passengers.

To compensate that loss, 40 ten hour spaces on the South Esplanade will be rezoned as two hour spaces, with additional longer spaces made available at the Castle Emplacement.

You can view the arrangements in detail below: