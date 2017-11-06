CT Plus Disputes Drivers’ Claims

CT Plus has responded to concerns raised by some of Guernsey’s bus drivers in an anonymous email sent to Island FM.

The drivers say they struggle to see while turning the new buses round, as they provide a poor field of vision. Some also say they’ve suffered lower back pain from the new style of drivers’ seats.

However, CT Plus says the bus drivers’ Union hasn’t told them of any concerns with the island’s new buses.

CT Plus says it has spoken to Bob Lanning, who is the spokesman for the Guernsey branch of Unite the Union. He has told them if there genuine concerns, he would be arranging a meeting with the reps and the company to discuss them.

In a statement CT Plus says:

The union has not expressed to CT Plus any concerns relating to issues of the new buses’ turning circle and mounting of the pavement.

It can be noted that since the introduction of the new buses no drivers have had time off work citing the seating position of the bus as a reason.

In the same statement, CT Plus, insisted the buses do not have a poor field of vision or other issues with turning the vehicles around.

The statement is in full below: