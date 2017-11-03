Customer Payment Cards For Guernsey Electricity

More Guernsey Electricity customers can now pay their bills at the Post Office, after the success of the first phase of the scheme.

Customers currently using paying in books will be given a customer card, so they can pay their bill at any of the ten post office branches. Their card will then be scanned to confirm their identity and that the payment has been made.

Communications Manager at Guernsey Electricity, Clare Packman says:

‘We’re always looking at ways to make it easier for people to pay their bills. For those who like to pay in person, the new customer card means they won’t have to carry around the old paying-in book. Post offices are also open six days a week and have 10 locations around the island.

We have already received positive feedback from customers regarding the additional payment facilities at the post offices.’

She says there are other payment options if customers would rather not pay in person:

‘Other options include a monthly standing order which can offer a 2% discount, quarterly payments, cheques and by phone or online with a credit/debit card. Customers paying by Paywise Prepayment cards can now top up at any one of Guernsey Electricity’s locations. Please see our website or social media pages for more details.’

Due to the new scheme, the cash desk at Electricity House is now closed.

Guernsey Electricity’s retail shop is open as normal, from Monday to Saturday.