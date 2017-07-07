Customer Service Award Winners Announced

The team at Moore’s Hotel have been praised for their customer service skills.

They were the overall winner at last night’s Customer Service Awards having been finalists in previous years competitions.

The other winners included Doreen Homer who works at the The Treasure Chest for Guernsey Cheshire Home on the Bridge who was named Humble Volunteer.

Dani Stevens Photography was the Self Employed winner, while Marion Le Friec who works at Lloyds Bank was honoured for the Best customer service from an individual employee.

Her employer, Lloyds Bank was named Best team and White D’Or won in the Food, Drink & Hospitality category.

Castle Cornet has also been named as Best Tourist Attraction, thanks to the people who work there.

It won the tourism category at last night’s Customer Service Awards where businesses and individuals were honoured.

We only went and won a Customer Service award for being the best public visitor attraction for 2017! Thanks to everyone who nominated us! pic.twitter.com/zQEvBd8UKZ — Castle Cornet (@CastleCornetGSY) July 6, 2017

The Best Business overall was the Bridge Dental Clinic, while Joanne Murphy – who works on Brock Ward at the PEH – won the States/Public sector award.

