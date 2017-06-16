Customer Service Praised As Shortlist Revealed

The finalists have been chosen for the 2017 Sure Customer Service Awards.

They have all been nominated by the public and then selected by a panel of judges.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony at Market Square on Thursday July 6th starting at 5pm.

All of the shortlisted nominees are invited, along with the public, to celebrate the very best customer service on offer in the island.

A number of nominees have also been ‘highly commended’ by the judges. The panel says ‘although they didn’t quite make it to the finals this year, they were felt worthy of commendation by the judges’.

The full list of shortlisted nominees is below:

SELF-EMPLOYED

Steve Boyd-Hopkins, Fat Rascal Cafe

Dani Stevens Photography

Tracey Bougourd Photography

Highly Commended – Brandi Attewell Dance

ASPIRING STAR

Matthew Robilliard – Barclays Bank

Jarrod Guillou – JT

Aaron Many – Duke of Richmond

Highly commended – Thomasz Toman – JT

BEST TEAM

Airtel Vodafone

Lloyds Bank

Guernsey Post

Highly commended – Co-Operative Pharmacy, Smith Street

INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE

Nadine Gavey – Situations

Marion Le Friec – Lloyds Bank

Jayne Symes – Creaseys

Highly commended – Miriam Parker – Lloyds Bank

STATES/PUBLIC SECTOR EMPLOYEE (S)

Steve Mauger – Beau Sejour

Joanne Murphy – Brock Ward, PEH

Fiona Girard – Guernsey College of F.E.

Highly commended – States Gardeners for island floral displays

HUMBLE VOLUNTEER

Doreen Homer – Guernsey Treasure Chest

Sara King – Donate

Karen Blanchford – GDA

Highly commended – Suzy Rose – GSPCA

FOOD, DRINK & HOSPITALITY

The Slaughterhouse

White D’Or

Moores Hotel

Highly commended – Hotel de Havelet

BEST ATTRACTION/TOURISM

Candie Gardens

Guernsey Occupation Museum

Castle Cornet

Highly commended – German Naval HQ

BEST BUSINESS

Town Butchers

Bridge Dental Clinic

Adventure Cycles

Highly commended – Harrisons Automotive

BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA

GSPCA

Rousse Kiosk

Aurigny

Highly commended – Condor Ferries

INNOVATION

Livingroom Estate Agents

Pukka Tukka pet foods

Adventure Cycles

Highly commended – Donna Olliver, Guernsey PA Connect

EDDIE SAINTS MEMORIAL TROPHY

Harrison Automotive

Aperitif

Vaughn’s Vinyls

Highly commended – Avant Garden