Customer Service Praised As Shortlist Revealed
The finalists have been chosen for the 2017 Sure Customer Service Awards.
They have all been nominated by the public and then selected by a panel of judges.
The winners will be announced in a ceremony at Market Square on Thursday July 6th starting at 5pm.
All of the shortlisted nominees are invited, along with the public, to celebrate the very best customer service on offer in the island.
A number of nominees have also been ‘highly commended’ by the judges. The panel says ‘although they didn’t quite make it to the finals this year, they were felt worthy of commendation by the judges’.
The full list of shortlisted nominees is below:
SELF-EMPLOYED
Steve Boyd-Hopkins, Fat Rascal Cafe
Dani Stevens Photography
Tracey Bougourd Photography
Highly Commended – Brandi Attewell Dance
ASPIRING STAR
Matthew Robilliard – Barclays Bank
Jarrod Guillou – JT
Aaron Many – Duke of Richmond
Highly commended – Thomasz Toman – JT
BEST TEAM
Airtel Vodafone
Lloyds Bank
Guernsey Post
Highly commended – Co-Operative Pharmacy, Smith Street
INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE
Nadine Gavey – Situations
Marion Le Friec – Lloyds Bank
Jayne Symes – Creaseys
Highly commended – Miriam Parker – Lloyds Bank
STATES/PUBLIC SECTOR EMPLOYEE (S)
Steve Mauger – Beau Sejour
Joanne Murphy – Brock Ward, PEH
Fiona Girard – Guernsey College of F.E.
Highly commended – States Gardeners for island floral displays
HUMBLE VOLUNTEER
Doreen Homer – Guernsey Treasure Chest
Sara King – Donate
Karen Blanchford – GDA
Highly commended – Suzy Rose – GSPCA
FOOD, DRINK & HOSPITALITY
The Slaughterhouse
White D’Or
Moores Hotel
Highly commended – Hotel de Havelet
BEST ATTRACTION/TOURISM
Candie Gardens
Guernsey Occupation Museum
Castle Cornet
Highly commended – German Naval HQ
BEST BUSINESS
Town Butchers
Bridge Dental Clinic
Adventure Cycles
Highly commended – Harrisons Automotive
BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA
GSPCA
Rousse Kiosk
Aurigny
Highly commended – Condor Ferries
INNOVATION
Livingroom Estate Agents
Pukka Tukka pet foods
Adventure Cycles
Highly commended – Donna Olliver, Guernsey PA Connect
EDDIE SAINTS MEMORIAL TROPHY
Harrison Automotive
Aperitif
Vaughn’s Vinyls
Highly commended – Avant Garden