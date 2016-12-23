Customers Offered Alternative Sailings
Condor has been pro-actively contacting customers after the Liberation had all its sailings cancelled today.
Weather conditions have worsened today and wave heights in the channel will be above the Liberation’s legal operating limits.
We’ve been given a breakdown of the alternative travel arrangements, which you can see below:
Poole to Guernsey Commodore Clipper departing Portsmouth at 0900 arriving at 1600 or cancel and be offered a full refund.
Poole to Jersey Commodore Clipper departing Portsmouth at 0900 arriving at 1920 (via Guernsey) or cancel and be offered a full refund.
Guernsey to Jersey Commodore Clipper depart Guernsey 1720 arrive Jersey at 1920, or cancel and be offered a full refund.
Jersey to Guernsey Condor Liberation yesterday 22nd December depart Jersey 1630 at arrive Guernsey 1730, or cancel and offered a full refund.
Jersey to Poole Commodore Clipper departing Jersey at 2120 arriving Portsmouth at 0630 or cancel and be offered a full refund.
Guernsey to Poole Commodore Clipper departing Guernsey at 1720 arriving Portsmouth at 0630 or cancel and be offered a full refund.
Poole to St Malo, Passengers are to be interlined, or cancel and be offered a full refund.
St Malo to Poole, Passengers are to be interlined, or cancel and be offered a full refund.
