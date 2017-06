Cycle Ride For Sarah



A bike ride today will mark what would have been Sarah Groves’ 29th birthday.

Each year since she was killed on a houseboat in Kashmir four years ago, her family and friends have gathered to remember her on a Sunday near her birthday, which was 21st June.

Today’s ride will start at the Albert Pier at 10am heading north towards the Vale Church and along the coast towards Vistas or on to the Imperial.