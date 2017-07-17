Damage Puts Jet Out Of Action

Aurigny’s Jet will be out of action for days meaning some services will be disrupted.

It was damaged by ground staff at Gatwick Airport yesterday. We’re told the rear steps hit the plane as it was being prepared for take off from the major transport hub, back to Guernsey.

The damage is being assessed and a leased ATR is going to help ease disruption, but the States-owned airline warns some delays are likely.

Many passengers trying to get back to the island had to spend the night in the UK – and are instead travelling on the Condor Liberation from Poole.

If you’re due to travel, contact Aurigny for more information.

You can find updates with the latest on the disruption on Aurigny’s Facebook page.