Dancefloor Challenge Continues

Contestants in a charity dance show are getting ready for another day of performances.

The Dancefloor Challenge continues today, after last night’s opening gala dinner at Beau Sejour saw hundreds watch island personalities put their best foot forward.

Organiser, Jamie Le Tissier, wants everyone to try their best in the next two shows.

Asked how contestants will be feeling, he says: “Hopefully it will be a mix of both excited and nervous.

“My advice: get out there and enjoy it.

“You’ve put the work in, thinking time is over. Enjoyment time.

“Just get out there and enjoy every second.

“Play to the audience, give them a good show.”

Among those taking part is Island FM’s Jonny Freeman.

The Dancefloor Challenge is all in aid of the charity Safer.