Day 3: Bailiwick Aims To Build On IG Success

It’s set to be another busy day in Gotland for our sports men and women. They’re aiming to build on their success yesterday when Guernsey briefly sat at the top of the leader board. As it stands, Guernsey is sitting comfortably with nine gold medals, nine silver medals and six bronze.

There has been no change for Alderney and Sark.

You can read more about the island’s medal success here.

Following a draw against Aland and a convincing victory versus Shetland, Guernsey’s footballers face new opponents this evening.

As they prepare for tonight’s game with Saaremaa, Defender, Simon Geall, says every player will need to play their part this week:

Alderney will also be taking to the pitch to face Menorca later today as well.

Elsewhere, Guernsey face Jersey in the men’s basketball. Guard Paul Van Beek says it’s always a special occasion when the old rivals face each other in an Island Games.

Our reporter Jonny Freeman will also be checking out the table tennis final at midday and the athletics which returns at 4pm.