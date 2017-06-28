Day 4: Bailiwick Looks To Climb Leaderboard

The Bailiwick is preparing to climb the leader board in Gotland today. With a total of 43 medals, Guernsey is sitting comfortably at 3rd place on the leader board. Sark has one bronze and Alderney remains bottom with zero.

You can read more about yesterday’s medal success here.

Today will see the Guernsey men’s volleyball team take on the Cayman Islands and Bermuda today. We spoke to one of the players, Dan Skipper, who says there are plenty of positives to take away from the event so far:

The women’s side will play Gotland later as well.

This morning will see our sportsmen and women tackle the swimming heats between 8am and 10am. The men’s basketball quarter final against Froya will start at 10.15am as well.

Our reporter Jonny Freeman will be at Visby later for the ISSF 10m Air Pistol Women comp, where our shooters will look to build on their successes’ so far.

Other sports to look out for today; cycling, badminton, tennis and table tennis. We’ll be keeping you up to date throughout the day with all the latest from Gotland.