Day 5: The Bailiwick Remains In A Strong Position

We move into day five of the Gotland Island Games still in a great position. Guernsey is now third with 56 medals in total. Alderney and Sark remain the same.

You can read our full write up of yesterday’s medals here.

The Guernsey women’s basketball team will be taking on Gotland in the semi-finals this morning from 9. Coach, Pat Ogier, believes his girls can step up to the mark:

The men will also be heading into the semi-finals. Coach Adam Ferris says they need to play to their strengths:

In the football, the sarnians will be taking on the Isle of Man in the semi-finals. The face their opponents on the back of two draws and win during the group stages. Coach, Chris Tardiff, says they’re in good shape:

Elsewhere, it’s the mens and womens singles in the badmington and in the tennis, Joanna Dyer and Lauren Barker will have made it through to the semi finals.

It’s the golf finals today. The Guernsey mens and ladies individuals and team events will all look to score the island a few more medals!

Other sports to look out for today include; archery, athletics, cycling, shooting, swimming and volleyball. You can see a full run down of the day’s events on the official Gotland 2017 page.